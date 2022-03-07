Vince Staples' New Music Video Is "Magic"

Vince's "Ramona Park Broke My Heart" record is set to drop this April.

Ahead of next month's Ramona Park Broke My Heart album, Vince Staples has shared a music video for the project's first single, "Magic," which features production by mustard.

"Filmed by Prettybird directing duo KENTEN, the visual features a series of one-take shots with camera movement that shows Vince's day from a surrealist perspective, allowing the viewer to see everything around him as an observer," a press release explains.

The song's lyrics focus on how Staples was able to "beat the inner city blues and a system designed to keep him seeped in the adversity he was raised in." When speaking on his latest creation, the "Feels Like Summer" hitmaker shared, "I think it'll put the listener in a good state of mind, the mood of it defines the project."

Earlier this year, the 28-year-old headed out on Tyler, the Creator's 34-date North American Call Me If You Get Lost tour alongside Kali Uchis and Teezo Touchdown, and he'll be returning to Coachella next month, where he'll be taking over the stage both weekends, on the 17th and 24th.

Apart from working on Ramona Park Broke My Heart (which is due out in April via Blacksmith Recordings / Motown Records), Staples has also been busy with the debut of his first graphic novel – Limbo Beach, co-written by Bryan Edward Hill, Chris Robinson, and Buster Moody. The story follows a "band of misfit teenage raiders, on a journey to discover the truth about the park – and himself – in a tale that is equal parts Lord of the Flies and The Warriors.

Check out the music video for "Magic" above, and let us know who you hope to see appearing on the Compton-born rapper's upcoming album in the comments.

