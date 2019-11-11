Vince Staples, Mereba & 6LACK Contribute "Yo Love" To "Queen & Slim" Soundtrack

The Melina Matsoukas-directed and Lena Waithe-written film, Queen & Slim, hits U.S. theaters on November 27. However, we won't have to wait til then to enjoy its soundtrack, which looks just as promising and arrives this Friday (Nov. 15). So far, from the album, we have received Megan Thee Stallion & VickeeLo's "Ride Or Die" and Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG's "Collide". We're still dying to hear the new Lauryn Hill song on there - which will mark her first solo release in five years - but today, we got another exciting offering from the soundtrack.

Vince Staples, 6LACK and Mereba have come together for the trappy ballad, "Yo Love". The guitar-driven beat is provided by Leken Taylor and provides a smooth surface for Vince and 6LACK to rap their verses over. 6LACK also sings the chorus along with Mereba, who had a big 2019, starring on Dreamville's Revenge of the Dreamers 3 and releasing her debut album, The Jungle Is The Only Way Out.

Quotable Lyrics

Now if first come to worst, I left a note in your purse

Remember me from this verse, I'm turnin' myself in

I can't pretend, we both goin' down the road

I need you to help my scene, set the legacy in stone

- 6LACK