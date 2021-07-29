Vince Staples and Kenny Beats put their friendship to the test by seeing if their comradery would translate to on-wax chemistry, and with Vince's newly released self-titled effort, much of the Hip-Hop community would likely agree that their experiment was ultimately successful. At 10 tracks, Vince Staples is a sonically enthralling and criminally short album, and it has been receiving critical acclaim since it was released earlier this month.

Vince Staples is still promoting the Kenny Beats-assisted project, and in an upcoming appearance on Apple Music 1’s The Ebro Show, the Romona Park Legend revealed that Vince Staples was the result of him abandoning a collab project with the Alchemistand Earl Sweatshirt.

According to Vince Staples, his energy and studio habits didn't mesh well with Alchemist and Earl Sweatshirt, and although he was admittedly excited about working with the two artists, he ultimately ended up working with Kenny Beats instead.

"You know, it’s crazy. I’m going to tell you the truth. This a Ebro exclusive, right? Alchemist had hit me and was like, 'I want this project. Me, you, and Earl. I only need three weeks,'" Vince Staples said while talking to Ebro Darden. "I’m like, 'All right, I’ll do it.' So we go over there, and they get high. So I’m the only one over the rapping and I don’t smoke, so it didn’t really blend. I was getting headaches. So next thing I know I got 30 verses on 30 beats…I thought we was collaborating!"

Vince continues, saying, "Alchemist moves at a very cryptic pace, he’s hella slow. Then I get to the point I’m telling Kenny, I’m like, 'Yeah, man.' He’s like, 'What’s up with the Alchemist project?' I’m like, 'Man, I’m just waiting on the homie. You feel me? You know, we’ve been getting these stems for a month and a half. It’s all good.' And Kenny said, 'Oh man, just come to the house.' Like, 'We don’t ever make no music, blah, blah, blah.' I’m like, 'cause you the homie, I don’t really work with the homies, it's weird. So boom. We go to Kenny house. We go twice a week for about two hours for three weeks. It was right before Christmas, right after Thanksgiving. Made 30, 40 songs, and then we picked eight."

Check out the clip from Vince Staples' upcoming appearance on Ebro's Apple Music show below.

While the fact that an Alchemist, Earl Sweatshirt, and Vince Staples project almost came to fruition is likely hard for Hip-Hop fans to accept, the rest was history after Kenny Beats came into the picture. Vince Staples has already yielded popular tracks like "ARE YOU WITH THAT?," "LAW OF AVERAGES," and "TAKE ME HOME" with Fousheé, so it looks like the North Long Beach rapper made the right decision to do a full-legnth project with Kenny Beats.

