Vince Staples Grabs Mustard For "Magic"

As promised, Vince Staples comes through with a Valentine's Day treat for fans in the form of new music. The single, "Magic," produced by fellow West Coast staple Mustard, was first featured in a Beat By Dre commercial with Naomi Osaka. Fans got a taste for it then, however, Vince quickly followed up and revealed we'd receive the full version proper on February 14th.

"Magic" is pretty much the first bit of new music we've received from the Long Beach, CA native since he dropped his self-titled EP last year. Nonetheless, we have to assume that more new music is on the way, as the rapper has teased his new album was "already done" at the top of January, save for a missing spot from the legend DJ Quik. We're hoping that came together.

Stay tuned for more from Vince as we await Ramona Park Broke My Heart. Are you feeling this collab from Vince and Mustard?

Quotable Lyrics

Funny style, hate to see a n*gga smiling

Hundred miles in, running through the public housin'

Moving mountains, fuck who I was hunting down with,

Gunning down shit, sitting in a Packard Crown Vic

So janky

Know them n*ggas down the street still hate me

Hope lil baby know that she can't play me

Dumb hoe, love cost but the game free,

Dumb hoe