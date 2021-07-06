mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Vince Staples Drops Album Intro "ARE YOU WITH THAT?"

EJ Panaligan
July 06, 2021 12:48
Ahead of the Friday release for "Vince Staples," the album opener is now available to stream.


Vince Staples' self-titled record is just days away, and alongside "LAW OF AVERAGES," fans have been treated to another new single called "ARE YOU WITH THAT?," the first track on the record. Kenny Beats helms production on the track and serves as executive producer throughout the entire record.

The forthcoming record is Staples' first full-length follow-up to 2018's FM!, which also prominently featured multiple production credits from Kenny Beats. Fans last heard from Vince with a pair of singles attached to a concept project called The Vince Staples Show that included fully-acted comedic scenes from the rapper as part of the singles' music videos. He is reported to be continuing the concept project through the form of an upcoming Netflix show.

But little is left unknown about Staples' fourth studio album, as the Long Beach rapper revealed the tracklist and release date on his 28th birthday last week. "ARE YOU WITH THAT?" is one more teaser for fans ahead of the record's official release, as it features Kenny Beats' notable production style over more of a lowkey rap flow from Vince.

Check out the single below. "Vince Staples" is out on July 9th.

Quotable Lyrics

Are you with that? I won't get back
I'm gon' hop out and crash
Are you with that? I want big racks
I'm gon' flock, I'm gon' stack

3 Comments
