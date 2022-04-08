Vince Staples Arrives With "Ramona Park Broke My Heart" Ft. Mustard, Lil Baby, Ty Dolla $ign

It's common for Vince Staples to drop wisdom, whether it be in an interview or on wax, and his latest album isn't any different. The Long Beach rapper has returned with his highly-anticipated Ramona Park Broke My Heart, a project that Staples shared is a "story of growth." At the end of last month, he penned a note about the inspiration behind this record and it is clear that he is an artist who isn't afraid to share his depth with a global audience.

"I am often told the lie that life is what you make it," wrote Staples. "For over a decade, most of my work has been an anthology of what I believed to be home. Now I've realized that it reaches beyond location. I have been exploring the utility of home. Security. Comfort. Meaning. The answer. The excuse. To outgrow is to love blindly no longer. Ramona Park Broke My Heart is the story of growth."

Stream this latest release from Vince Staples and let us know your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. The Beach

2. Aye! (Free The Homies)

3. DJ Quik

4. Magic ft. Mustard

5. Nameless

6. When Sparks Fly

7. East Point Prayer ft. Lil Baby

8. Slide

9. Papercuts

10. Lemonade ft. Ty Dolla $ign

11. Player Ways

12. Mama's Boy

13. Bang That ft. Mustard

14. The Spirit of Monster Kody

15. Rose St.

16. The Blues