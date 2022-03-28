After a string of promising singles, Vince Staples' long-awaited album, Ramona Park Stole My Heart finally has a release date. This morning, Vince Staples revealed his fifth studio album would drop on April 8th along with the release of his new single, "ROSE STREET." The pre-save for the project also went live on streaming platforms, revealing a 16-song tracklist for Ramona Park Stole My Heart.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Prior to releasing "ROSE STREET" and revealing the release date, Vince shared a statement on his new project and explained that it's rooted in his growth and maturity, specifically when it relates to his stomping grounds of Long Beach, CA.

"I am often told the lie that life is what you make it. For over a decade, most of my work has been an anthology of what I believed to be home. Now, I've realized that it reaches beyond location. I have been exploring the utility of home. Security. Comfort. Meaning. The answer. The excuse. To outgrow is to love blindly no longer. Ramona Park Broke My Heart is the story of that growth," the statement reads.

The rapper announced Ramona Park Broke My Heart ahead of the release of his self-titled 2021 album, along with a show on Netflix that we've yet to receive an update on.

Check out the "ROSE STREET" video below.