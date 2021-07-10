mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Vince Staples & Fousheé Team Up On "Take Me Home"

Aron A.
July 10, 2021 11:11
Fousheé assists on "Take Me Home" off of Vince Staples' self-titled album.


There's been a few projects that Vince Staples announced in the past year but none of them have been released. On Friday, the rapper returned with his latest album, the Kenny Beats-produced self-titled project. The 10-song effort continues to show Vince Staples' sonic and personal growth in the years since releasing FM! Vince Staples largely handles his new project on his own but he does call for assistance from Fousheé on "Take Me Home." The "Tip Toe" star handles hook duties while Vince reflects on his hometown of Long Beach. "Been all 'cross this atlas, but keep coming back to this place/ 'Cause they trapped us/ I preach what I practice, these streets all I know," he raps on the song.

Peep the record below.

Quotable Lyrics
Don't need no more felonies, all these broken memories
I be solo dolo, never know who workin' with police
When I hit the set, it's loaded, I don't know who envy me
I'm the only one who made it out, you remember me?

