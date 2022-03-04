Vince McMahon has lived many exciting lives. But unfortunately, the WWE Chairman has had his fair share of controversy in and out of the ring, has an on-and-off business with the XFL, and has been involved in some shady history around his companies. But the craziest tidbit on McMahon's life may have been revealed just a few days ago. In an interview with the Pat McAfee Show, while McMahon discussed his wrestling rivals, he mentioned that he may have lost his life.

During the conversation, the icon stated that he learned of this crucial information from the legendary WWE commentator Jim Ross, who just so happened to know of these plans while in a bathroom stall. Allegedly McMahon had overstepped boundaries and entered into a space occupied by one of his rivals after transforming the WWE into a traveling show after purchasing the brand from his father. Feeling threatened by Vince's moves, JR recalls that he heard one of the rivals state that they could "off" the mogul.

Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images

McMahon elaborated on the matter with Pat as he explained how he thought he was going to die at any moment, saying, "I don't know how many different rivers I was supposed to be at the bottom of. Death threats are what they are. I always felt like, if you can knock off a President of the United States, then I'm easy to get to." Continuing on the idea of invading other show's territories, McMahon explained that "In those days it was like when you ... from their standpoint invaded their territory, it was like 'ok those not just fighting words."

If this story is any indication, McMahon seemingly has a lot more skeletons and secrets in his closet that he could be sitting on, and only time will tell if he decides to share more with us.

[via]