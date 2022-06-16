Vince McMahon could be in a heap of trouble as it has been revealed that the WWE head honcho paid a former WWE paralegal upwards of $3 million under the table. According to the Wall Street Journal, McMahon was having an affair with this woman and that he paid her the sum of money as a way to keep her quiet on the matter.

These findings come straight from the WWE board which discovered a plethora of non-disclosure agreements pertaining to women who used to work at the company. In this case, the paralegal had her salary doubled after she allegedly started having an affair with McMahon. It was also stated that she had an intimate relationship with John Laurinaitis, the head of talent relations for the WWE.

Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images

Jerry McDevitt, McMahon's attorney, is proclaiming his client's innocence in this matter saying that the woman in question has never claimed to be harassed and that the WWE has never actually given her a dime. With that being said, the WWE board is in the midst of investigating these claims, as well as the other NDA's that were found as part of their report. There are some allegations of harassment to be dealt with, and it's clear that the board is taking it very seriously.

This remains a developing story.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

