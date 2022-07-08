Just a few weeks ago, Vince McMahon decided to step down from his role as CEO of the WWE following a report that came out stating that he had paid $3 million to a former WWE employee that he had an affair with. The WWE Board of Governors was looking into these allegations, and according to the Wall Street Journal, it was revealed that in this particular instance, the relationship was consensual.

Despite this, it seems as though McMahon has made a plethora of other payments in the past that were expressly for the purposes of suppressing sexual misconduct claims. For instance, one former wrestler received $7.5 million in 2018 after McMahon allegedly "coerced her into giving him oral sex and then demoted her and, ultimately, declined to renew her contract in 2005 after she resisted further sexual encounters."

McMahon is said to have paid $1 million to other former WWE employees, including a contractor who says McMahon sent her unsolicited nude photos, and even allegedly harassed her on the job a few times.

Now that Vince has stepped down, the WWE is currently being run by McMahon's daughter Stephanie. As for the investigation into the former CEO, it has been said that McMahon is being cooperative and he will accept the results, whatever they may be.

