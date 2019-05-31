The classic Nike BB4 Shox sneakers first debuted in 2000 and quickly became a wildly popular basketball sneaker thanks to the marketing campaign featuring Vince Carter, who initially rocked the Nike Shox BB4 on the court during summer play in Sydney.

This includes the time he jumped over France's 7'2 big man Frederic Weiss in the Olympics, making for one of the most iconic moments in sports history.

Now, 19 years after the Nike Shox BB4 debuted, that iconic white and navy "Olympic" colorway is heading back to retailers on June 29. Nike has not yet announced retail pricing or availability, but we'll keep you posted with any and all developments.

VC laced up a number of special edition Shox PEs throughout the season, including some dope Raptors inspired colorways, but unfortunately it doesn't appear those will be releasing. Click here to check out the exclusive Shox BB4 that Drake donned for Game 1 of the NBA Finals, and scroll down for a look at the upcoming Olympics version.

Nike Shox BB4 Olympics/Nike News

According to Nike, the Nike Shox BB4’s look was informed by its space age concept. A rocket and booster-like appearance was prepped for blastoff and served to amplify the explosive potential of the columns. The upper was designed for intergalactic exploration, too, as designer Eric Avar and the others at mission control researched astronaut apparel.