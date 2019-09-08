If you were open up a sneaker time capsule from the early 2000s, the Nike's infamous Shox sneakers would be the first thing to emerge. The shoe is famous for the shock absorbers found throughout the midsole. The technology predates React and Boost by a decade and eventually went out of style, just like baggy jeans and Fubu t-shirts. In 2019, Nike has made an effort to bring the Nike Shox line back into the fold and Vince Carter's iconic Nike Shox BB4 has been at the top of the revival's food chain.

Carter's white and Navy Blue pair from the 2000 Syndey Olympic Games has now been retroed and thanks to Nike, we now have the official images, which can be found below. It's a beautiful shoe and if you're a hopper who is interested in this early 2000s revival, then these might be the shoe for you.

According to Sole Collector, there is no official release date for these just yet, so hang tight as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.

Image via Nike

