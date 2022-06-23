Vince Carter and his family went through a very difficult situation this past weekend on Father's Day, according to TMZ. Per the report, Carter's wife Sondi heard noises emerging from the front of the house just ten minutes before midnight on Sunday, June 19th. Her and her two children were lying in bed at the time and due to the fact she was frightened by what was going on, she decided to hide everyone in a closet.

Eventually, Carter's wife was able to alert the authorities to what was going on, and an off-duty cop eventually showed up at Carter's Atlanta home, where he saw a man dressed in black get out of the home and into an SUV.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for PGD Global, Play Golf Designs Inc., The 2020 Calvin Peete Foundation Awards & Golf Tournament presented by TOYOTA

The robber left quite the mess as $16,000 in cash was found on the front lawn, and as Carter told police, this cash had come from a brown leather bag that had $100K in cash inside of it. Carter's own gun was found outside of the house, and a firearm belonging to the perpetrator was also found. As it stands, the perpetrator has not been caught, however, the police are looking into the scene so that they can get any leads.

This is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates.

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

[Via]