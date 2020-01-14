Vince Carter is about to turn 43 and incredibly, he is still playing in the NBA. His 22nd season will be his last and to celebrate, fans are asking that he compete in the dunk contest at this year's All-Star game. While this would be a lot of fun to watch, it doesn't seem to be in the cards. During an episode of the Winging It podcast, Carter was asked about his potential All-Star game appearance. Carter was very firm about his intentions and we're sure fans everywhere are disappointed about it.

"No chance,” he said. Carter went on to talk about Trae Young's insistence that he participate. He also spoke about keeping his body in shape and how the All-Star break is necessary for him at this point in his career.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

“I also heard about my teammate Trae Young has put it out there that I should be in the contest," Carter said. “I just want to make sure I have enough gas in the tank. I want to lay it all on the line. That last hurrah. Play hard.”

While Carter not being in the All-Star game might be a disappointment, we're just happy to see him play out his final year in style.