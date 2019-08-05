Vince Carter will forever be a legend in the NBA thanks to insane dunking ability and the fact that he put the Toronto Raptors on the map during a time where they could barely stay afloat. While some may say Kawhi Leonard is the best Raptor of all-time, there is no denying that Carter could take that crown with ease, just based on longevity and what he did for the franchise in its early stages. Since his time in Toronto, Carter has bounced around the league quite a bit, although he's still managed to make an impact coming off the bench. Last season, Carter played with the Atlanta Hawks and was able to average over 7 points per game 41.9 percent from the field.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Carter recently re-signed with the Hawks as he enters what will be his 22nd and last season in the league. Carter admitted recently that 2019-2020 will be his last year of basketball but for a while, he was still looking for a new team. Carter will be turning 43 in January and with his 22nd season on the horizon, he will have the longest-running career in the history of the league.

The legend will be getting his own farewell tour which is well deserved. It should be interesting to see how Raptors fans embrace him during his last visit to the six.