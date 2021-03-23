Since the film's initial production, we've heard about the many new additions to the Fast & Furious franchise from Cardi B to Ozuna, but this new cast member is closer to the Furious family than you think. Vin Diesel's 10-year-old son, Vincent Sinclair, will make his big-screen debut as the younger version of Vin's character, Dominic Toretto.

According to TMZ, the young actor has a contract to be paid a daily rate of $1,005. Fans may remember a flashback scene of a young Dominic in Furious 7 played by an actor named Alex McGee, but now we will get to see if talent runs in the family.

While the 9th installment of Fast & Furious is set to be released on June 25th, Fast & Furious 10 already has a release date for April 2, 2022.

The Fast saga is set to end with the 11th film. Of course, it has already been confirmed that the Fast & Furious crew is going to space. Although Furious 11 is scheduled to be the last film in the main franchise, several spin-offs are on the way.

The latest trailer debuted during the Super Bowl LV. Check out it below.

