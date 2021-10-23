Vin Diesel walked Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow, down the aisle at her wedding in the Dominican Republic, earlier this month. Diesel and Walker starred alongside each other in the Fast and Furious series prior to Walker's death in 2013.

Meadow married Louis Thornton-Allan after a two-month engagement. She shared photos from the ceremony on her Instagram.

“The pandemic impacted our plans,” Meadow told Vogue about the ceremony. “Louis’s family wasn’t able to attend. A lot of close friends whom we consider family were also unable to attend due to travel restrictions.”

She added that, despite the limitations, it was still perfect: “We couldn’t have imagined it to be any more perfect and personal—and honestly it was easy and simple. Louis and I knew exactly what we wanted from the start. It was a very intimate celebration.”



Walker died following a single-car collision at 40-years-old.

Diesel discussed being Meadow’s godfather in an interview with Extra earlier this year:

“[Meadow] takes good care of me. She’s the first person on Father’s Day to wish me Happy Father’s Day. To see her with my children is one of the most beautiful things. There are moments when I see her playing with [his 6-year-old daughter] Pauline and it hits me so deep ‘cause I can only imagine what my brother sees when he sees that.”

“It goes beyond the movie," he added.

Check out photos from the ceremony below.

