Did you ever believe the Fast & Furious franchise would make it this far? The money-making machine keeps going, and star Vin Diesel has some more ideas for where it can head. While doing promo for Fast 9 on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Vin admitted that he's been dying to do a musical for quite some time. Clarkson first asked Vin if he would want to do a sing-along Fast film to which he claimed he was, "this close to doing Guys and Dolls with Steven Spielberg, but we ended up not doing that.”

“I’ve been dying to do a musical my whole life,” Vin continued. He even added that he would be open to doing a Fast & Furious musical. “For the longest time, I thought the Nathan Detroit role in Guys and Dolls would be a very interesting one to revamp, the one that Frank Sinatra played in Guys and Dolls,” he stated.

“My family is artistic, and I’m blessed to have that and I’m blessed to be in a family that is supportive of these crazy dreams,” he revealed. “I would encourage everyone to support the people who want to think outside the box and dream something impossible because there’s great beauty in that.” Do you want to see a Fast musical?