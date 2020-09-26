Vin Diesel Drops Debut Single "Feel Like I Do"

He's regularly shared his love for music, and finally, Vin Diesel has premiered his debut single. Earlier this year, the Fast & Furious star spoke with James Corden about his work in the studio. Diesel uses social media to give brief sneak peeks into his musical journey, but up until now, he hadn't delivered to the world an official release. There is an album on the way, but in the meantime, fans can listen to Vin Diesel's "Feel Like I Do," a track reportedly released on Norwegian DJ and producer Kygo's label.

"I'm really lucky to have some original, great music," Vin said back in March. "Nothing in the world is better than seeing my four-year-old daughter walking around the house, singing these songs that she hears me play. It's the most beautiful thing in the world. Sometimes they can't see the movies I'm in... So, to be able to share that, there's nothing more beautiful than that." Check out Vin Diesel's dance track and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

All of the times you tried to find

Someone that hit me like you

And I'm not the type who likes to rush in

But I want to