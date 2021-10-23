If you’re a fan of the Fast & Furious film franchise, odds are pretty good that you’ve at least heard about the notorious beef between co-stars Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel. The former friends found themselves at odds during the filming of The Fate of the Furious, which the former famously posted-then-deleted about in 2016.

During a recent sit down with Us Weekly, Ludacris, who plays Tej in the billion-dollar franchise, was asked to give some insight into the on set drama. “All I can say is that, from what I understand, I know those are two grown men,” the “My Chick Bad” singer shared.

“I believe The Rock has spoken on that, and I don’t want to speak for either one of them. So, I would leave it to whatever their words are and keep it that way, because it’s a delicate situation.”

Earlier this month, Johnson spoke with Vanity Fair about the aforementioned IG post, in which he called out cast members who couldn’t “conduct themselves as stand up men.” Looking back, the Jungle Cruise star admits now that it wasn’t his best move.

“I shouldn’t have shared that. Because at the end of the day, that goes against my DNA. I don’t share things like that. And I take care of that kind of bullshit away from the public. They don’t need to know that. That’s why I say it wasn’t my best day.”

Elsewhere in the Us Weekly interview, Ludacris was asked if he has any information to share about the upcoming F10, to which he replied, “I truly wish I could divulge information, but I don’t have it. I’m being honest. They don’t tell us stuff. It’s, like, two weeks before we start shooting. That’s how crazy it is.”

Do you think that Vin Diesel and The Rock will be able to patch up their “delicate situation,” or will the feud go on forever? Let us know below.

