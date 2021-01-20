During one of his final political addresses before he and Melania departed the White House for the final time, he played "Y.M.C.A." as he departed from the stage. Trump has previously used the song at other political events, including last November when he tweeted a video of himself dancing to the Village People hit song. Although the disco group has previously spoken out about not wanting the former POTUS to use the song for any of his political events, they are grateful that his tenure as president is over so there's no chance for him to continue this tradition.

Speaking to TMZ, the group told the publication, "We asked him to cease and desist long ago. However, since he's a bully, our request was ignored." They allegedly have made it clear multiple times that they do not want the disgraced leader to use their biggest hit song, but he has not let up.

They continued by explaining the legality of the situation, adding "Thankfully he's now out of office, so it would seem his abusive use of our music has finally ended. We hope to spearhead a change in copyright law that will give artists and publishers more control over who can and cannot use our music in the public space. Currently there is no limit to blanket licensing." The reason Trump is able to use their song is because of a copyright law that usually allows copyrighted songs in places like stadiums that have public performance licenses.

The group rose to popularity in the 80s and are known for their on-stage costumes and suggestive lyrics after scoring numerous dance hits like "Macho Man" and "Y.M.C.A.," the latter of which was inducted into the U.S. Library of Congress.

[via]