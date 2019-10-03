Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs doesn't appear to be too thrilled with his current role in the offense, which has led to trade rumors as the Vikings prepare to take on the New York Giants in Week 5.

Diggs, 25, did not practice on Wednesday for undisclosed reasons but he rejoined his teammates on Thursday and spoke with the media about the possibility of a trade. When asked directly about the ongoing rumors, Diggs says (H/T Chris Tomasson):

"I feel there’s truth to all rumors no matter how dress you it up. I won’t be saying nothing on it. I won’t be speaking on it at all. But there is truth to all rumors, I guess.’’

In four games this season, Diggs has caught just 13 passes for 209 yards and one touchdown. Asked if he's upset about the state of the Vikings offense (H/T Chris Tomasson):

“The space that we’re in right now is definitely is a lot of questions,” Diggs said. “I can’t sit up here and act like everything is OK because obviously it’s not but I can say at this point I’m just trying to work through it.”

As for his status for Sunday's matchup against the G-Men, Diggis told reporters that he hopes to play, if they'll let him.

ESPN's Josina Anderson recently reported that the Vikings have no intention of dealing Diggs, but you can't rule anything out at this point. Naturally, NFL fans are already preparing for the New England Patriots to swoop in and pull off a blockbuster trade.