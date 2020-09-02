A statement has caused Kirk Cousins a flood of backlash. Back in July, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins spoke with the 10 Questions With Kyle Brandt podcast and discussed COVID-19 and wearing face masks. Cousins isn't a fan of the face coverings that have become mandates in many cities and for many companies. Although Cousins made an appearance on the podcast last month, it went public on Wednesday (September 2) and the football star said, "I want to respect what other people's concerns are. For me personally, just talking no one else can get the virus, what is your concern if you could get it, I would say I'm gonna go about my daily life."



Cousins added, "If I get it, I'm gonna ride it out. I'm gonna let nature do its course. Survival-of-the-fittest kind of approach. And just say, if it knocks me out, it knocks me out. I'm going to be OK. You know, even if I die. If I die, I die. I kind of have peace about that." He also noted that he does wear face masks to respect others.

After his comments went viral and he became a hot topic, Kirk Cousins chatter with reporters to clarify his previous statements. "What I was trying to say back then, admittedly, I probably wasn't as clear as I would have liked to have been," Cousins said. "But what I wanted to say then, what I would echo again now is that while the virus does not give me a great amount of personal fear, there's still great reason for me to engage in wearing a mask and social distancing and washing my hands as frequently as I can and following protocols that have been set in place obviously to be respectful and considerate of other people, which is very important, but then also to be available for all 16 games this fall because as the protocol is set up, if a player were to test positive, they would be potentially out of a game or games."

