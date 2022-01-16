Video Surfaces Of Prisoners Turning Up To Playboi Carti Behind Bars

Playboi Carti's 2020 Christmas album Whole Lotta Red left a cultural impact in hip-hop that is still felt today. His innovative ad-lib heavy sound and energy-inducing trap production created a lighting-in-a-bottle moment for the genre with WLR, and fans can never get enough of it.

The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 100,000 units sold. In December 2021, the album received its RIAA Gold certification with 500,000 sales, and now looks to cross the Platinum finish line next. At the end of the year, Rolling Stone named WLR their No. 1 hip-hop album of the year in their "20 Best Hip-Hop Albums List," exemplifying how much the project is appreciated in the rap community.

Yesterday, a video surfaced in an unknown United States prison of the prisoners in the facility listening to "Stop Breathing," the album's third song. The man recording the video of all the men enjoying the song sings along to the exciting lyrics: "On the way to Front Street, who say we ain't outside? (Yeah) / Smokin' on the Henchmen (What?), got a n***a fried."

It is evident by this video that Americans all across the country still love Whole Lotta Red, even those with reduced access to streaming platforms and devices in prison. Check out the video of prisoners bumping Playboi Carti's "Stop Breathing" below.