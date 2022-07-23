Rolling Loud Miami 2022 has begun. Big names have already graced the stage in Florida, and many more are to come. One of the biggest names, however, cut his set short on Friday. After a water bottle hit him in the head, Kid Cudistormed off stage.

Now, one of the culprits has been revealed. In an Instagram story, a fan who was in the crowd during Cudi's set can be seen chucking a bottle in Cudi's direction. The fan cackles as a distant Cudi walks off the stage. In text overlaid on the video, the fan wrote, "Ain't no way," and "made Cudi walk off stage."

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

It seems this was not the bottle that hit Cudi in the head, but rather the bottle which made him end the show. After he had been struck, Cudi sounded irate, saying, "If I get hit with one more f*ckin' thing, if I see one more f*ckin' thing on this f*ckin' stage, I'm leaving. Don't f*ck with me." It's this tirade that prompted the fan in the video to toss his bottle. The, without saying a word, Cudi walked off the stage.

Cudi was taking the place of Kanye West at Rolling Loud. The details about why Ye dropped out are murky. "Due to circumstances outside of our control, Ye will no longer be performing at Rolling Loud Miami 2022," festival organizers wrote. "Please welcome @kidcudi!" One of the co-founders and co-CEOs of the event commented on the post, saying, "Tried to convince Ye to stay on the lineup but he wasn't having it." Nonetheless, Kanye ended up performing at the festival with Lil Durk.

With all the water bottles being thrown, it seems like some fans weren't happy with Ye's replacement. Check out the video of the thrower below.