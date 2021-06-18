The brand that became known for its sexy and modelesque “Angels” is taking a turn to adapt to modern times.

To begin to become a more inclusive company, the “Angels” promotional materials will begin to disappear while being replaced by mannequins of diverse body types and new sportswear offerings alongside the lingerie.

The most unique effort is that their model ambassadors are being replaced by a diverse collective comprising of actress and producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas, model Adut Akech, freestyle skier Eileen Gu, transgender model Valentina Sampaio, plus-size model Paloma Elesser, photographer Amanda de Cadenet, and World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe.



Victoria’s Secret’s huge change in approach received mixed reactions from fans on social media. Some were glad to see the refreshing change, one commenter stating, “This is a great, strong range of women. Looking forward to more from #TheVSCollective.”

Another wrote a lengthy essay disapproving of the change, saying, “VS is not a leader in the industry and officially became a follower. There are ways to still instill change while keeping angels and some sort of show/event alive. I will always support, but this was a wrong move. Good luck.”

Some also called the brand fake, with one saying, “I worked with the brand for several years and raved about it - unfortunately, this rings pandering and insincere to me; I also find the product assortment to be inferior to what is used to. Unfollowing.”



Let us know what you think about the switch below.

