Victoria Monet Extends The Vibes With "Coastin'" Video

September 05, 2021 16:29
Victoria Monet shares new "Coastin'" video.

In the wave of funk-infused R&B outputs, Victoria Monet finds herself as a clear frontrunner for maintaining the sound among her contemporaries. It's an experiment that extends beyond the singer-songwriter's well-received Jaguar album and continues to permeate throughout her catalog.

Her latest showing has arrived in the form of her "Coastin'" cut, which finds Monet, serving up yet another fun-loving and suggestive selection. She now returns with the vintage-themed video to accompany the track, even recruiting comedian Rickey Thompson for an assist in the dreamy clip. She maintains a family affair with a cameo from her mother as well.

The new video is directed by Omar Jones, known for past eclectic work for the likes of Isaiah Rashad and Denzel Curry among others.

