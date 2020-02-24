Victoria Monet Debuts Lush "Moment" Music Video

Victoria Monet shares the clip for her "Moment" track.

The top of the month marked the arrival of Victoria Monet's newest "Moment" track, a wonderous and silky slow jam that finds the sought-after songwriter hopping into her bag as an artist at the forefront.

Now, the singer has returned to share the track's accompanying clip to take the lush new cut to new heights. The video arrives via direct Valentin Petit (A$AP Ferg, Adidas) and already takes its place among one of the year's best outputs.

"'Moment' is a song about lust transformed to reality," Monet previously said of the new track. "A psychedelic, musical mini world for a sensual dream that comes true after building tension. It's a song encouraging a lover to step up to the beauty once imagined and make the satisfaction worth all of the salivation at last."