Victoria Monét shocked fans at the tail end of last year when she revealed she was expecting a child with her boyfriend John Gaines. Seemingly well-along with the pregnancy when she announced it, it did not come as a complete shock to fans when she revealed on Friday, February 26th that she's officially a mother now. The "Monopoly" singer had welcomed a baby girl named Hazel Monét Gaines on February 21st.

"Mommy and Daddy love you so much!!!" Monét penned in the caption of the big reveal. John shared the same photo to his Instagram page, adding a sweet message to his partner for good measure. “I love you [Victoria Monét],” he wrote in the caption. “Thank you for the best early birthday gift I could ask for.”

In addition to the posts on both of her parents' social media pages, Hazel has already earned a small following on her own under the Instagram handle @thebabymonet. She only follows two people (her mom and dad), but over 5,000 users have followed the account to "watch her grow."

Plenty congratulated the songstress on giving birth including Sam Smith and Lauren Jauregui, who both left warm comments for the new mom.

She announced the pregnancy in a breathtaking maternity shoot back in December. “Two hearts beat inside of me now,” she penned at the time. “That’s more love. Two brains and two souls...that’s so much power. Really been feelin like the ultra super Victoria cause my body is doing such miraculous work. This is absolutely the best thing that has ever happened to me and I can’t wait to meet my tiny soul mate earth side!!!”

She released the first part of her critically acclaimed debut project Jaguar last summer, which was praised by music critics for its lyrics and sonic direction.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

