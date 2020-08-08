Victoria Monét Wants To "Go There With You"

Victoria Monét just released her new project Jaguar, which is a sensational R&B album. Although she dropped several singles leading up to the release of the project, we don't feel as if it's getting enough love. Monét really shines on Jaguar, which is apparent on songs like "Go There With You."

This smooth R&B cut utilizes a seductive guitar riff to set the mood. The sound immediately will put you in a state of relaxation. Monét employs a sultry and creamy tone that will excite and placate you at the same time. "Go There With You" is about a woman who would rather scream her man's name in passion than to scream in an argument. Monét doesn't want to fight, she just wants to make love. Now that's an amazing girlfriend.

Quotable Lyrics

I don't really wanna go there with you

We picking fights like it's Fortnite

I don't wanna go there with you

Let's end the night on a good time

I can find a better way

To be all in your face

A better way to scream your name

Baby, I would rather go there with you

