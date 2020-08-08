Victoria Monét Is A "Jaguar"

Victoria Monét likes to keep it brief. Her projects are typically short and sweet. She follows that same structure on her latest project, Jaguar. The talented and beautiful artist easily maneuvers through several topics, such as sex, love, lust, and passion, with ease. Her buttery smooth vocals drip through masterful instrumentation. The beats on this album make you feel like dancing in your living room. This may be her best project yet.

Khalid and SG Lewis are the only two features on the 9-track project. This gives Monét the freedom to vibe out solo on most of the album. Jaguar is sonically impressive, and brings the feeling back to R&B. It sounds like a project straight out of the early 90s. If you enjoy that era of R&B, mixed with a hint of soul, Jaguar is for you. Stream the new album from Victoria Monét everywhere now.