Victoria Monét has a message for the marketing team at Bratz. On Thursday, March 10th, the R&B singer shared a side-by-side comparison of her "Coastin'" music video and a marketing video from the childhood toy company's latest visual for their collaboration with Cult Gaia, which looks eerily similar to her work.

"Oop @cultgaia @bratz daaaaaang just ask me next time," the mother of one captioned her upload, which has since gotten attention from the likes of Kehlani, Muni Long, Candice, Amber Riley, and countless others. "I coulda wrote the theme song too," she continued. "I take payments via @cashapp."

After her post made its way onto The Shade Room, Monét was hit with some criticism from haters who claimed that everything is a copy of something these days, but for those people, she had a message. "Yes people have driven a car down the street before duh," she began.

"But – they hired the same director, producer, and same editor as my video and then went shot for shot. Hell, the girl is even doing the same thing I'm doing (and they animated that), and using the drop-top was an idea that came from me, not the directors. It's International Women's Month fam. Corny."





At the time of publication, Bratz's marketing video for their Cult Gaia collab remains on their social media page, and it doesn't look as though they've publicly offered any sort of response to Monét; time will tell if they answer to the singer's social media call-out.

Check the ad out for yourself below, and let us know if you think Bratz owes Victoria an apology, or if she's reaching in the comments.



