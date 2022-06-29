Two time All Star Victor Oladipo is not expected to resign with the Miami Heat, according to a report from Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer.

Oladipo, who was acquired by Miami from the Houston Rockets in 2021, played in just 27 games for the Heat. He was a major contributorin the Heat’s 2022 playoff run, averaging 10.6 points and 3.4 rebounds in the postseason. But with Miami extending the contract of guard Tyler Herro, signs point to Oladipo’s departure from the team.

Oladipo was the second overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft. He spent his first three years with the Orlando Magic before being traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Oladipo was then sent to the Indiana Pacers, where he improved tremendously, earning two All Star game appearances and an All-NBA third team selection. He was also a member of the league’s All-Defensive first team and won the NBA Most Improved Player of the Year award in 2018.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Since his days in Indiana, Oladipo’s career has been plagued with injuries. He suffered a ruptured quadricep tendon that sidelined him for the majority of 2019. His fall from grace continued, as he was traded to the Houston Rockets in January 2021 and then to the Heat two months later.

Hopefully Oladipo can find a way to stay healthy wherever he lands next. Potential suitors include the Detroit Pistons, the Denver Nuggets, and the Washington Wizards.

