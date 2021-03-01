Rockets guard Victor Oladipo reportedly turned down a two-year, $45.2 million maximum contract extension that would've kept him in Houston, according to ESPN. The deal was the highest the team could offer prior to the offseason.

Oladipo is expected to pursue a long-term deal following this season.



Carmen Mandato / Getty Images

At 28-years-old, Oladipo is averaging 18.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists in his 13 games with the Rockets this season. He was traded to Houston as a part of the four-team deal that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets.

Since the blockbuster deal, the Rockets are just 1-12.

The Rockets also acquired John Wall from the Washington Wizards earlier in the year. Wall recently reflected on the deal saying that he deserved more honesty and respect from his former organization:

I felt like I deserved the honesty and respect because I’ve been there for 10 years. I’ve been through the bad times, when we had s****y teams and when we had good teams in D.C. I never turned my back on the organization. I played through damn near every injury that a lot of people wouldn’t have played through. I played through broken hands in the playoffs. I think I did everything I could and gave everything I had, heart and soul to the organization on and off the court.

Oladipo is in the final year of a four-year, $85 million contract. The Rockets could consider trying to trade the star guard prior to the deadline on March 25th.

