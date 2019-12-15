Victor Oladipo is the midst of a recovery from an injury sustained last year while with the Indiana Pacers. In his absence, the Pacers have struggled at times but the promise of Oladipo's return has filled the fanbase with some enthusiasm. Aside from the basketball court, Oladipo has shown interest in being an R&B singer and has shown off some sufficient ability. With this in mind, it shouldn't be surprising that Oladipo would take part in a televised celebrity-based singing competition like "The Masked Singer."

For those who don't know, "The Masked Singer" is a show that sees numerous celebrities don some elaborate costumes and sing a particular song every single week. Oladipo was dressed as a monster called "Thingamajig" and got eliminated in the semi-final round which lead to his unmasking.

"Loved every moment of this experience hope y’all enjoyed my gift," Oladipo said. "Also sorry to everyone I lied to about it lol I had to keep the secret under wraps so please forgive me. BTW!! yes!! I do have more music coming soon!!! So be on the look out!!"

What did you think of Oladipo's time on "The Masked Singer?" Let us know in the comments below if you plan on checking out his music in the near future.