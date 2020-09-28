Victor Oladipo and the Indiana Pacers haven't been very successful as a team as of late. Of course, Oladipo has been a star for this team although injury problems and a lack of complementary weapons has rendered the team inadequate when it comes to competing for a legitimate title shot. As a result, there have been rumors that Oladipo is unhappy with the team and would even consider trying to leave before his contract runs out in 2021.

In a recent report from Jared Weiss of The Athletic, the reporter speaks on how the Indiana Pacers could look towards a player like Gordon Hayward in the future. While writing about this, Weiss makes note of how it seems as though Oladipo is looking to leave Indiana, according to sources close to the situation.

Per The Athletic:

"Hayward won’t be opting out of his contract unless he has a long-term extension in place, which will be hard for a 30-year-old with a concerning injury history. Indiana is still home for the Haywards, and with Victor Oladipo looking to move on this offseason, according to sources, and Myles Turner possibly in the same boat, there could be an opportunity for Ainge to move Hayward and the abundance of draft picks in his war chest in a mutually agreeable way."

One of the teams that have been thrown around in regards to Oladipo is the Miami Heat, which would make a lot of sense especially since that team could use a second star. Either way, the 2020 offseason is going to get very interesting.

