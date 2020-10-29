It's become widely-reported over these last few months that Victor Oladipo is not very happy in Indiana. The Pacers star has dealt with some bad injuries over the past year and heading into next season, he will be in the last season of his current contract. Rumors have circulated that Oladipo wants out, which means the Pacers have been scrambling to find a trade suitor so that they don't end up losing him for nothing.

According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, there are multiple teams who are interested in getting a player like Oladipo, most notably the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks are in a position where they need to start going deep into the playoffs, otherwise, they could lose Giannis Antetokounmpo to free agency, which would be a disaster. As O'Connor noted, a trade for Oladipo isn't likely, but it's certainly on the table.

Kim Klement-Pool/Getty Images

Per O'Connor:

"How about Victor Oladipo? League sources say the Pacers have talked with the Bucks about a trade involving Oladipo, though at this point it seems unlikely. Oladipo could be acquirable for the right price if the Sixers wanted to bet on a return to his pre-injury form."

With the NBA offseason beginning in about a month from now, it's clear that some very interesting movement is about to occur. With this in mind, keep it locked to HNHH as we bring you all of the latest updates from around the NBA.

[Via]