Victor Oladipo has been a superstar player with the Indiana Pacers over the past few years, although they've clearly been at odds in terms of contract negotiations. Oladipo is a free agent in 2021 and so far, the only extension the Pacers have offered him has been for four years at $80 million. For the kind of player Oladipo is, it's clear this contract isn't exactly fair.

Now, it is being reported by the Indianapolis Star, as well as the Miami Herald, that Oladipo could be exploring his options heading into the 2021-2022 season. As it turns out, the Miami Heat are reportedly at the top of his list, and it seems like the interest is mutual.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Per Miami Herald:

"The chatter began with The Athletic’s Shams Charania noting the Heat’s interest in adding both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Victor Oladipo — the two players that I had identified a week earlier as Miami’s most likely targets in 2021 free agency. And now comes a Wednesday report from the Indianapolis Star that “despite rampant speculation that he could end up with the Knicks (he fired Leon Rose of CAA, then his agent who is now president of the franchise), the strongest preliminary indication is Miami” as his next team. The Star reported that “two league sources told IndyStar that Oladipo wants two things: the most money possible [he will be 29 next year] and the chance to win big in the playoffs.”"

There is no telling what can happen in a year from now, although it's clear the 2021 Free Agency cycle is going to be an interesting one.

