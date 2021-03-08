Victor Oladipo is a name that has been making a lot of noise this season. After being traded to the Houston Rockets, his new team has struggled mightily, and it's clear that things simply aren't working between him and John Wall. As a result, there have been a ton of trade rumors over the last little while, and numerous teams have been joining the fray.

According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, it appears as though the Golden State Warriors would be interested in Oladipo. The Warriors are hovering around the final playoff spots in the Western Conference, and they could use some extra help if they truly want to go out and make a splash at the end of the year. The team has draft picks to give, which helps the Rockets who seem to be in a state of limbo.

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Per The Ringer:

“League sources say the Warriors have interest in acquiring Rockets guard Victor Oladipo.” “Golden State would not have the cap space to pursue him this summer, so the time to pounce would be now. Houston can’t demand too much in a deal given Oladipo has underwhelmed and will become an unrestricted free agent.” “Plus, Golden State wouldn’t have a whole lot to offer. Because of picks owed elsewhere, the Warriors are able to deal up to just two first-round picks: one from 2021 (via Minnesota) or 2022, and one from 2026 or 2027.”

With the deadline coming up at the end of the month, trade rumors will be plentiful, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

