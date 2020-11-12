Victor Oladipo has proven himself to be a star while in Indiana although things haven't exactly worked out the way he would have hoped for. The team has had very limited success and can never seem to go very far in the postseason. Oladipo doesn't have very many pieces around him and it doesn't seem as though the team has a real plan to push things in the right direction. As a result, there have been numerous rumors that Oladipo is looking to get out of Indiana and potentially be traded this offseason.

Perhaps the biggest indicator of this comes from Indy Star reporter J. Michael, who had some very interesting reporting about Oladipo. According to his article, Oladipo was constantly asking teams to trade for him, and would even do so directly in front of his teammates.

Begging teams to trade for you in front of your own teammates seems like a pretty brutal way to go about voicing your displeasure with a team, but alas, sometimes you just gotta do what you gotta do.

As for a potential Oladipo trade, it's been rumored that one is, indeed, being worked on although, with free agency almost upon us, it remains to be seen what's going to happen.

Ashley Landis-Pool/Getty Images