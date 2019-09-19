Victor Cruz was one of the most electrifying wide receivers in the NFL at the beginning of the decade. While playing with the New York Giants, Cruz was a highlight-reel machine and helped the team win numerous games. If you're a Giants fan, you know all about Cruz's greatness and just how important he was to that franchise at the time. As Cruz's career progresses, injuries and the decline of Eli Manning ultimately had him questioning his role as a player. A Summer ago, Cruz confirmed his retirement from football after a season away from the game.

In a recent interview with TMZ, Cruz was asked about the possibility of a comeback and as he explained, he still thinks about making a return. Not to mention, he's adamant he is still in good enough shape to pull it off.

"I still wake up thinking about it," Cruz said. "I'm still in good shape. I can still run, jump and do all those things. Absolutely."

While Cruz is firm in his belief that he can still play, he realizes a team won't sign him at this point considering how long it's been since he played. Cruz said he's now focusing on other avenues in his life and wants to make a living in different ways.

With Daniel Jones starting for the Giants now, perhaps the team could use a dynamic receiver like Cruz.