Vic Mensa Wears Confederate Flag Dress In Video For His 93PUNX & Travis Baker Collab, "3 Years Sober"

He says, "F*ck what people think."

Vic Mensa continues to use his creative space as a vessel to shed light on injustice, inequity, inequality, and social justice issues. The Roc Nation artist released his 93PUNX and Travis Barker rap-rock collaborative effort, "3 Years Sober." In the visual, Mensa risks ridicule and dons makeup, a wig, and a dress to make a "statement about identity."

"I put on a confederate flag dress to be able to laugh at a symbol of hate and played tug of war with Mike Pence over birth control," Mensa wrote about the music video. "I had my face written on to get ahead of everything I know people will say about me and had a diner full of BBQ Becky’s call the police on me for using the women’s bathroom. I know some in hip hop culture will see this and say ‘Vic’s gay' (which I’m not), whereas if I was white they’d just say 'he’s a rockstar.' 93PUNX is about being yourself, f*ck what people think.”