Vic Mensa Taps Fabolous's Classic For "Breathe (Freestyle)"

Erika Marie
December 01, 2020 22:23
The Chicago rapper returns to drops a few bars over the Just Baze production.


When he isn't doing all that he can to help the youth in his hometown of Chicago, Vic Mensa is hard at work in the studio. The last time we received a project from the 27-year-old rapper was back in August when he dropped off his 7-track V Tapea collection of songs that fans and fellow artists alike applauded. On Monday (November 30), Mensa returned with more music for the masses, this time delivering his "Breathe (Freestyle)."

Mensa raps over the beat to Fabolous's classic 2004 hit "Breathe," a song that has prompted many emcees to share verses over its Just Blaze production. The Chicago artist touches on plenty of pop culture references here, so stream it a few times and let us know what bars are your favorite.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm my whole top 5, n*gga pardon my Dylon
Since Dave said he don't own the rights to Chappelle Show
F*ck, this b*tch still wanna Netflix and Chill though
And the kids look at me like a hero
But I'm still hungry, still hustlin', still in the streets I still feel broke

