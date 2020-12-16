mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Vic Mensa Tackles Freddie Gibbs & Big Sean's "4 Thangs" On New Freestyle

Aron A.
December 16, 2020 16:44
Via YouTube
Vic Mensa flexes his lyrical muscle on his "Hit-Boy Freestyle."


If we're going to be discussing producer of the year, Hit-Boy has undoubtedly earned his spot in that conversation. He's aligned himself with some of the biggest artists in the game, and some of the most revered MCs, as well. Producing for Big Sean, Benny The Butcher and Nas, among others, his one-off single with Freddie Gibbs and Sean, "4 Thangs" arrived just after the Lakers win in the bubble.

The beat was so infectious that Vic Mensa just had to slide on it one time. As he's slowly unveiled new loose tracks and freestyles, he's returned with the "Hit-Boy Freestyle" over the Gibbs and Sean collaboration. From the sounds of it, Vic Mensa is getting back into his bag lyrically, returning to his roots as an MC and showcasing his bars.

Check out the track below.

Quotable Lyrics
Switches on straps with extensions
Send a n***a down, put his ass in detention
Master my skull so I match with the Misfits
Mashin' in Astons, my gas in expensive

Vic Mensa
