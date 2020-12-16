Vic Mensa Tackles Freddie Gibbs & Big Sean's "4 Thangs" On New Freestyle

If we're going to be discussing producer of the year, Hit-Boy has undoubtedly earned his spot in that conversation. He's aligned himself with some of the biggest artists in the game, and some of the most revered MCs, as well. Producing for Big Sean, Benny The Butcher and Nas, among others, his one-off single with Freddie Gibbs and Sean, "4 Thangs" arrived just after the Lakers win in the bubble.

The beat was so infectious that Vic Mensa just had to slide on it one time. As he's slowly unveiled new loose tracks and freestyles, he's returned with the "Hit-Boy Freestyle" over the Gibbs and Sean collaboration. From the sounds of it, Vic Mensa is getting back into his bag lyrically, returning to his roots as an MC and showcasing his bars.

Check out the track below.

Quotable Lyrics

Switches on straps with extensions

Send a n***a down, put his ass in detention

Master my skull so I match with the Misfits

Mashin' in Astons, my gas in expensive

