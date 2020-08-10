Vic Mensa Speaks On Our Troubled Times With "No More Teardrops"

Many artists are using their musical platforms to address the social injustice that's come to a head recently in light of the Black Lives Matter movement. We've heard powerful bars this year from vets like Black Thought all the way to rising emcees like D Smoke, and now Vic Mensa is adding something to the conversation with a new single titled "No More Teardrops."



Images: Yuchen Liao/Getty Images

Also featuring Malik Yusef and Wyatt Waddell, "No More Teardrops" is a round for round sound-off against everything plaguing the Black community today — police brutality, street crime, Wall Street corruption and the extremely problematic prison system are just a few topics of discussion. The Chicago emcee pulls out lyrics that touch you and will resonate way after the four-and-a-half-minute track ends. The track will appear on Roc Nation's upcoming compilation titled Reprise, a project featuring many artists addressing social issues through song. Last week, Jorja Smith dropped the first single off the album with her single "By Any Means."

Listen to Vic Mensa's powerful new song "No More Teardrops" below, and look out for the Reprise project curated by Roc Nation later this year.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm tired of only seein' n****s at the funeral

Tired of learnin' my homie's name at the eulogy

I'm tired of wearin' suits, man, this ain't suitable

I'm tired of runnin', but the cops keep shooting me

N****s dyin' and we still buyin' jewelry

N***a, this ain't the time for the tomfoolery

A sign of the times, shit ain't what it used to be

I throw a hoodie on, look at what they do to me

.223 cocked, I don't need a handout

This Wall Street, we done got a bailout

They try to tell us to believe in the government

But even when Barack is president, n****s had to sell rocks