mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Vic Mensa Speaks On Our Troubled Times With "No More Teardrops"

Keenan Higgins
August 10, 2020 15:12
305 Views
12
2
Vic MensaVic Mensa
Vic Mensa

No More Teardrops
Vic Mensa Feat. Malik Yusef & Wyatt Waddell

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
67% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Vic Mensa spills his soul on police brutality, street crime, Wall Street corruption and the extremely problematic prison system on his new single "No More Teardrops."


Many artists are using their musical platforms to address the social injustice that's come to a head recently in light of the Black Lives Matter movement. We've heard powerful bars this year from vets like Black Thought all the way to rising emcees like D Smoke, and now Vic Mensa is adding something to the conversation with a new single titled  "No More Teardrops."

Vic Mensa No More Teardrops roc nation reprise
Images: Yuchen Liao/Getty Images

Also featuring Malik Yusef and Wyatt Waddell, "No More Teardrops" is a round for round sound-off against everything plaguing the Black community today — police brutality, street crime, Wall Street corruption and the extremely problematic prison system are just a few topics of discussion. The Chicago emcee pulls out lyrics that touch you and will resonate way after the four-and-a-half-minute track ends. The track will appear on Roc Nation's upcoming compilation titled Reprise, a project featuring many artists addressing social issues through song. Last week, Jorja Smith dropped the first single off the album with her single "By Any Means."

Listen to Vic Mensa's powerful new song "No More Teardrops" below, and look out for the Reprise project curated by Roc Nation later this year.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm tired of only seein' n****s at the funeral
Tired of learnin' my homie's name at the eulogy
I'm tired of wearin' suits, man, this ain't suitable
I'm tired of runnin', but the cops keep shooting me
N****s dyin' and we still buyin' jewelry
N***a, this ain't the time for the tomfoolery
A sign of the times, shit ain't what it used to be
I throw a hoodie on, look at what they do to me
.223 cocked, I don't need a handout
This Wall Street, we done got a bailout
They try to tell us to believe in the government
But even when Barack is president, n****s had to sell rocks

Vic Mensa Malik Yusef Wyatt Waddell Music News chicago Chicago HIp Hop Reprise roc nation Roc Nation Reprise Black Lives Matter
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Vic Mensa Speaks On Our Troubled Times With "No More Teardrops"
12
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject