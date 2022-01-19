He's happy to be a free man, but Vic Mensa is still facing serious charges. The Chicago rapper was recently detained after being arrested at customs in a Washington, D.C. airport. Mensa was returning from Ghana, a trip that he shared updates about on his Instagram, even posting that he spent time with Chance The Rapper while there.

However, the ethereal high from the vacation came crashing when authorities claim they found illegal drugs in Mensa's luggage.



Presley Ann / Stringer / Getty Images

Although there were few updates regarding the arrest itself, earlier today (January 18), the rapper shared that he was out of jail. "Wow what a trip," he said in one tweet. He quickly followed up to add, "I'm freeeeeee love you all god works in mysterious ways."

He understandably didn't offer any other information about the controversy, but we previously reported that the authorities "allegedly found 41 grams of liquid Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD), about 124 grams of Psilocybin capsules, 178 grams of Psilocybin gummies, and six grams of Psilocybin mushrooms."

In a statement, authorities said: "Narcotics interdiction remains a Customs and Border Protection enforcement priority and we remain committed to working closely with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to ensure that those who transport illegal narcotics into the United States are investigated and prosecuted."

Mensa's fans have been vocalizing their support. Check it out below.



