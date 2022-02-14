Vic Mensa Comes Through With "Vino Valentino" EP

Vic Mensa hasn't released a full-length album in a few years but he's continued to bless fans with EPs and singles. He linked up with BJ The Chicago Kid and Papi Beatz in 2020 for the single, "The Taste" before kicking off his 2022 run with a collaboration alongside Joey Purp and Kami on "UNIFIED."

Today, the rapper came through with a special treat for his fans in dedication to Valentine's Day. The Chicago MC delivered the Vino Valentino EP this morning. The four-song EP finds Vic Mensa bringing some smooth vibes that truly capture the romantic vibe that Valentine's Day has to offer. Mensa taps artists like DIXSON, Do Or Die, Malik Yusef, and Peter Cottontale for the project's tracklist.

Check out the latest from Vic Mensa below.