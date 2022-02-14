mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Vic Mensa Comes Through With "Vino Valentino" EP

February 14, 2022 13:32
Vino Valentino EP
Vic Mensa

Vic Mensa blesses fans with a new EP for Valentine's Day ft. Malik Yusef, Do Or Die & more.


Vic Mensa hasn't released a full-length album in a few years but he's continued to bless fans with EPs and singles. He linked up with BJ The Chicago Kid and Papi Beatz in 2020 for the single, "The Taste" before kicking off his 2022 run with a collaboration alongside Joey Purp and Kami on "UNIFIED." 

Today, the rapper came through with a special treat for his fans in dedication to Valentine's Day. The Chicago MC delivered the Vino Valentino EP this morning. The four-song EP finds Vic Mensa bringing some smooth vibes that truly capture the romantic vibe that Valentine's Day has to offer. Mensa taps artists like DIXSON, Do Or Die, Malik Yusef, and Peter Cottontale for the project's tracklist.

Check out the latest from Vic Mensa below. 

