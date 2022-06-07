It's Gemini season and celebrities are showing off how their ringing in their birthdays in style. Kanye West, Johnny Depp, Kendrick Lamar, Ice Cube, Lauryn Hill, and several others will be celebrating another year around the sun during this time, as is Vic Mensa who has decided to spend some time taking in the beautiful sites in Colombia.

Back in December, comedian Tiffany Haddish and a few friends visited Colombia as she did it big for her 42nd birthday, and while we're sure the partying was epic, Mensa shared a few photos of his vacation as he lounged, relaxed, and freestyled while walking the streets.

On Instagram, the multifaceted Roc Nation artist dropped off several envy-worthy photos as he took in ocean views during a boat ride and, well, other views of a lady friend kicking back in a jacuzzi. Mensa also added a brief clip of him walking down the street as someone with a radio played beats while dropping a few bars to show off their skills.

Mensa joined in to have a bit of fun, and when we asked him about the exchange, he joked that it was a regular "battle."

"I came to Cartegena for my birthday and they have all these kids who just rap for strangers 24/7 so I had to battle them daily [crying emoji]," he told us. Swipe below to get Mensa's full vacay vibes. Happy Birthday!