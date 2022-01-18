More information is slowly emerging about Vic Mensa's recent arrest. The Chicago rapper was reportedly detained at customs while traveling back to the States from Ghana. Mensa was reportedly there with Chance The Rapper handling a bit of business, but while at Washington D.C.'s Dulles International Airport over the weekend, he was arrested after authorities claim to have located several illegal items.

We reported on this as soon as it was shared publicly, but now, CBS News has updated information about the incident.

According to the outlet, a spokesperson for U.S. Customs and Border Protection shared that illegal substances were located in Mensa's luggage. He reportedly arrived at the airport around 7:00 a.m. and when searched, authorities "allegedly found 41 grams of liquid Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD), about 124 grams of Psilocybin capsules, 178 grams of Psilocybin gummies, and six grams of Psilocybin mushrooms."

"Narcotics interdiction remains a Customs and Border Protection enforcement priority and we remain committed to working closely with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to ensure that those who transport illegal narcotics into the United States are investigated and prosecuted," Daniel Escobedo, Area Port Director for CBP's Area Port of Washington, D.C said in the statement.

Vic Mensa is reportedly facing felony charges related to narcotics possession. He has not yet spoken publicly about his arrest.

[via]